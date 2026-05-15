EK Group Super-Temp acquisition expands North American specialty cable presence

Elettrotek Kabel North America, part of Italy-based EK Group, has completed an EK Group Super-Temp acquisition to expand its footprint in the North American specialty wire and cable market.

The acquisition strengthens the company’s manufacturing capabilities in high-performance cable applications serving aerospace, defense and electronics sectors.

EK Group Super-Temp acquisition adds U.S. manufacturing capacity

The transaction includes Super-Temp Wire & Cable, a U.S.-based producer of high-temperature and specialty wire products founded in 1995.

Super-Temp manufactures wire and cable solutions used in aerospace and commercial electronics applications requiring reliable performance in demanding environments.

Expansion supports high-specification cable markets

The EK Group Super-Temp acquisition enhances the company’s ability to serve markets requiring advanced technical specifications and localized manufacturing support.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

North American strategy continues to grow

The deal follows EK Group’s earlier acquisition of Associated Wire Products in Canada, which now operates as Elettrotek Kabel Canada.

With operations spanning Italy, Canada and the United States, the group said it aims to improve lead times, technical support and regional manufacturing capabilities for customers across North America.

Company broadens global distribution network

Based in Parsippany, Elettrotek Kabel North America is part of EK Group’s broader international cable manufacturing and distribution network.

The company focuses on specialty electrical and electronic cables used in industrial and high-performance applications.

Acquisition reflects broader industry trend

The EK Group Super-Temp acquisition reflects a broader trend of European specialty cable manufacturers expanding production and distribution capabilities in North America.

Recent examples include Tecnikabel’s acquisition of EIS Wire & Cable as companies continue investing in localized manufacturing for aerospace, defense and industrial automation markets.

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