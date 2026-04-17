Hyperion Electronica Tungsten acquisition strengthens carbide supply chain

Hyperion Materials & Technologies has completed a Hyperion Electronica Tungsten acquisition, purchasing Electronica Tungsten Ltd. to expand its upstream capabilities in tungsten materials.

The move enhances Hyperion’s ability to support applications including wire drawing dies, metal forming and wear-resistant tooling.

Hyperion Electronica Tungsten acquisition expands upstream capacity

Electronica Tungsten, based in Nashik, produces tungsten carbide powders and components used in a range of industrial applications.

The Hyperion Electronica Tungsten acquisition strengthens the company’s access to raw materials and processing capabilities critical to carbide production.

Materials support wire drawing and forming applications

The acquired company’s products are widely used in wire drawing dies, rolls and other tooling for metal forming and cutting processes.

These materials play a key role in wire and cable manufacturing, where durability and precision are essential.

Vertically integrated production enhances supply security

Electronica Tungsten operates a vertically integrated process that converts mined tungsten ore concentrates into tungsten carbide and ready-to-press powders.

It also offers closed-loop recycling for tungsten scrap, supporting sustainability and material efficiency.

Acquisition builds on Hyperion’s heritage

Hyperion Materials & Technologies was formed in 2018 from Sandvik’s hard materials business, combining expertise in cemented carbide and synthetic diamond technologies.

The addition of Electronica Tungsten further strengthens Hyperion’s materials portfolio and production capabilities.

Expansion supports global customers

The Hyperion Electronica Tungsten acquisition enhances supply security for customers in India, Asia and other regions.

By expanding its upstream operations, Hyperion is better positioned to meet growing demand for high-performance materials used in industrial manufacturing.

Deal reflects focus on critical materials

The acquisition highlights increasing emphasis on securing supply chains for critical materials such as tungsten.

As demand grows across industries including wire, tooling and advanced manufacturing, companies are investing in integrated production and recycling capabilities.

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