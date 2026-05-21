 ​Geosonic Finalizes Survey for Farasan Submarine Cable Project: Latest Ocean Technology News 

Throughout the campaign, Geosonic provided a comprehensive suite of survey and positioning services. These included dimensional control onboard the cable lay barge, support for multicat vessels, and the execution of UXO and as-laid cable survey scopes. These activities played a crucial role in facilitating construction readiness, offshore installation, and post-installation verification at every stage of the project.

By delivering a variety of survey disciplines within a single campaign framework, Geosonic ensured a seamless continuity of data. This approach also promoted efficient offshore execution throughout the construction phases. This project stands as a testament to Geosonic’s ability to support offshore cable installation projects through consistent and well-coordinated survey delivery.

Faisel Chaudry, Director at Geosonic, shared his thoughts on the project. He said, “Our involvement in the Farasan Project across multiple construction phases underscores the value of coordinated survey delivery. We were delighted to collaborate closely with Hengtong to ensure safe and efficient offshore execution.”

Echoing Chaudry’s sentiments, Andy Tian, Engineering and Operations Director at Hentong, praised Geosonic’s contribution. He stated, “Geosonic proved to be a reliable and professional partner throughout the offshore works. They provided consistent support, ensuring the safe and efficient execution of the project.”

This formal, journalistic tone is suitable for a blog post. It ensures precision, avoids contractions, and structures the output with clear paragraphs and line breaks for readability and optimal SEO quality.