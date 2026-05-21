 ​Potential Service Disruptions in Kiel During Fiber Optic Cable Installation 

Residents of Kiel may soon observe workers from Frontier Fiber marking utilities on their properties. This activity is part of a larger infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving services within the community, as explained by city officials.

As the project progresses, temporary disruptions may occur. These could include construction activities in close proximity to homes and roadways. The city’s representatives have clarified that these disruptions are a necessary part of the process.

In instances where utilities are located underground, contractors from Frontier will carry out excavation work within the public right-of-way. This is to facilitate the creation of a pathway for the new fiber-optic cable. Following this, any streets that have been impacted by the work will be restored to their original state.

Residents of Kiel who encounter any issues related to the project are advised to get in touch with Frontier Fiber directly. The contact number provided for this purpose is 507-235-3972.

For those interested in learning more about the process of installing fiber-optic cables, additional information is available. This can be found on the official Facebook page of the City of Kiel. The page provides a detailed explanation of what Frontier does during the installation process. This information is intended to provide residents with a better understanding of the project and its potential impact on the community.