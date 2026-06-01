ASN submarine cable expansion reflects growing global data demand

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has announced a major ASN submarine cable expansion plan, investing approximately €100 million in manufacturing upgrades as part of its broader “Ambition 2030” strategy.

The initiative reflects accelerating global demand for next-generation subsea fiber optic cable systems driven by AI, cloud computing and international data traffic growth.

ASN submarine cable expansion targets European facilities

The three-year investment program, running from 2026 through 2028, will focus on upgrades at ASN’s manufacturing facilities in Calais and Greenwich.

ASN plans to renovate and expand production space in Calais while equipping a new manufacturing facility in Greenwich.

Capacity upgrades support next-generation cable systems

The ASN submarine cable expansion is designed to increase production output, improve manufacturing efficiency and support more advanced submarine fiber optic cable designs.

The company said the investments will strengthen its ability to meet rising demand for high-capacity, low-latency international data transmission infrastructure.

AI and hyperscale growth reshape market outlook

Demand for submarine cable systems continues to grow as hyperscale cloud computing, streaming platforms and artificial intelligence applications expand globally.

Submarine cable systems now carry more than 95% of intercontinental data traffic, making them critical infrastructure for the digital economy.

Strategic importance of ASN has increased

ASN’s role within Nokia has evolved significantly since Nokia acquired Alcatel-Lucent in 2016.

Previously viewed as a non-core business compared with mobile networks and enterprise solutions, ASN has gained strategic importance due to increasing investment in subsea connectivity by companies such as Google, Meta and Microsoft.

Geopolitical and infrastructure concerns drive investment

Governments and private operators are placing greater emphasis on secure and diversified subsea networks as concerns around data sovereignty and network resilience continue to rise.

The ASN submarine cable expansion highlights how subsea infrastructure has become central to both economic growth and digital security strategies.

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