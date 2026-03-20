Hellenic Cables signs long-term cable supply deal for Dutch grid project

Hellenic Cables S.A., the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a Hellenic Cables Alliander cable supply agreement to deliver medium- and low-voltage power cables for grid reinforcement in the Netherlands.

The Hellenic Cables Alliander cable supply agreement supports a major investment program aimed at expanding and strengthening the Dutch electricity distribution network.

Eight-year framework supports grid expansion

The framework agreement runs for up to eight years, covering 2026 to 2034. Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture and deliver medium-voltage (MV) and low-voltage (LV) cables from its Thiva, Greece, facility.

The Thiva plant has recently undergone major upgrades that more than doubled its production capacity. The facility specializes in land power cables, including MV, HV and EHV products, and plays a central role in supporting Europe’s growing electrification needs.

Part of large-scale Dutch cable tender

The Hellenic Cables Alliander cable supply agreement is part of Alliander’s largest cable tender to date, designed to secure long-term supply capacity for grid expansion.

In a related award, TKF (a subsidiary of TKH Group) reported that the total tender covers between 56,000 km and 84,000 km of MV and LV cables. TKF’s share alone is valued at approximately €650 million over the duration of the framework.

Hellenic Cables’ contract sits within a broader multi-supplier structure that also includes Prysmian. Combined, these agreements represent around €1.6 billion in cable supply to reinforce and expand Alliander’s networks.

Flexible supply model to match demand growth

The framework operates as a call-off agreement, meaning volumes and revenues will scale with Alliander’s investment schedule rather than being fixed upfront.

This structure allows the Hellenic Cables Alliander cable supply agreement to adapt to evolving grid requirements while ensuring reliable cable supply over the long term.

Supporting electrification and renewable integration

Alliander is accelerating investments as electricity demand rises and renewable energy sources increasingly connect at the distribution level.

The company has reported record levels of cable installation in recent years and expects tens of thousands of kilometers of new cables will be required over the next decade.

“This long-term framework agreement with Alliander highlights the trust placed in Hellenic Cables as a reliable partner for network operators in Europe,” said Christos Apostolakis, Commercial Senior Director Onshore Cable Solutions at Hellenic Cables.

“Through this collaboration, our company supports, modernizes and strengthens the Dutch power grid with high-quality cable solutions and long-term commitment.”

Continued investment supports growth

The Hellenic Cables Alliander cable supply agreement adds to a growing portfolio of long-term framework contracts with European transmission and distribution operators.

Since 2012, the company has invested more than €800 million to upgrade its production facilities, including its Thiva land cable plant and Corinth submarine cable operations.

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