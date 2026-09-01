Hellenic Cables unit Fulgor awarded $1.73 billion HVDC project in Greece

Cenergy Holdings announced that its Hellenic Cables segment, through its wholly owned subsidiary Fulgor S.A., has been awarded a turnkey contract valued at approximately $1.73 billion by Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for the Corinth–Kos high-voltage direct-current interconnection.

A press release said the EPCI—engineering, procurement, construction and installation—contract calls for Fulgor to provide end-to-end delivery of the 320-kV HVDC link, from converter station to converter station. The project includes approximately 1,260 km of submarine cable and 30 km of underground cable. Work is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, with completion scheduled for 2030. Fulgor will manufacture the HVDC power cables at its facilities in Corinth and Thiva, Greece.

The 1-GW Corinth–Kos interconnection is intended to connect the Dodecanese islands to Greece’s mainland transmission network. Cenergy said that the link will support the phased decommissioning of oil-fired generating stations on the islands and improve the security and reliability of power supplies.

In June, Fulgor was awarded Lot A of a framework agreement valued at approximately $1.33 billion for four 150-kV AC island interconnections: Thraki–Limnos, Kos–Rodos, Lesvos–Limnos and Lesvos–Chios. The work includes approximately 694 km of submarine cable and 227 km of underground cable, with production expected to begin in 2027 and completion dates extending through 2031.

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