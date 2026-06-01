TKF Zeevonk offshore wind cable contract supports Dutch energy project

TKF has secured a TKF Zeevonk offshore wind cable contract to supply approximately 162 km of 66-kV inter-array cables for Phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind development in the Dutch North Sea.

The award further strengthens TKF’s position in the offshore wind cable market and supports the Netherlands’ renewable energy expansion goals.

TKF Zeevonk offshore wind cable contract includes 162 km system

The scope of the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, delivery and project management for the inter-array cable system and related accessories.

Production will take place at TKF’s subsea cable manufacturing facility in Eemshaven.

Project developers emphasize sustainable design

The Zeevonk project is being developed by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Energy Transition Fund.

Project partners said the cable systems will incorporate sustainable design features, including low-emission and recycled materials along with a bitumen-free concept intended to reduce environmental impact.

Zeevonk project combines offshore wind and hydrogen

Located at the IJmuiden Ver Beta site in the Dutch North Sea, Zeevonk is being developed in two phases totaling 2 GW of offshore wind capacity.

Phase 1 is expected to deliver 1 GW around 2029, while Phase 2 is planned to add another 1 GW along with a 500-MW hydrogen electrolyzer connected to the Port of Rotterdam.

Eemshaven investment supports offshore growth

The TKF Zeevonk offshore wind cable contract follows the company’s recent investment in a €150 million subsea cable plant in Eemshaven dedicated to inter-array cable production.

TKF has also secured offshore cable contracts for projects in Taiwan and Germany, reflecting continued growth in the offshore wind sector.

Offshore expansion reinforces market position

As offshore wind development accelerates globally, demand for inter-array cable systems continues to rise.

The TKF Zeevonk offshore wind cable contract highlights the company’s expanding role as a supplier for large-scale offshore renewable energy infrastructure projects.

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