HFCL optical fiber cable contract exceeds $1 billion in long-term supply deal

HFCL Limited has secured a major HFCL optical fiber cable contract valued at approximately $1.1 billion, marking the largest multi-year supply agreement in the company’s history.

The long-term deal covers the supply of high fiber count optical fiber cables over a five-year period and reflects continued global demand for high-capacity network infrastructure.

HFCL optical fiber cable contract spans five years

The agreement was finalized through HFCL’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary and disclosed in filings with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Under the terms, HFCL will supply high fiber count optical fiber cables from 2026 through 2028, with an automatic extension option through 2030. The contract includes a minimum annual volume commitment measured in multi-million fiber kilometers.

While the customer was not identified, HFCL described it as a global multinational corporation, underscoring the scale and strategic importance of the agreement.

High fiber count cables support network expansion

The HFCL optical fiber cable contract focuses on high fiber count OFC products designed to meet growing bandwidth and connectivity requirements.

Purchase orders will be issued periodically based on project-specific needs, allowing flexibility in deployment schedules. The agreement also enables HFCL’s subsidiary to supply the customer’s authorized affiliates and assignees.

Agreement strengthens global business position

The contract represents a significant milestone in HFCL’s international expansion strategy. By securing a long-term supply arrangement of this scale, the company reinforces its position as a global supplier of advanced optical fiber cable solutions.

HFCL, formerly known as Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., is headquartered in Gurugram and manufactures optical fiber, optical fiber cables and telecom equipment across multiple facilities in India.

The company employs approximately 1,800 to 2,000 people and continues to invest in capacity and technology to support global telecommunications infrastructure growth.

Long-term demand drives OFC supply agreements

The HFCL optical fiber cable contract reflects broader industry trends, including rising demand for high-density fiber networks driven by data centers, 5G deployment and digital infrastructure expansion.

As global connectivity requirements increase, multi-year supply agreements such as this are becoming more common, providing manufacturers with stable demand while supporting large-scale network rollouts.

Related stories on Wirenet: