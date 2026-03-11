ASN to Supply Subsea Cable for Sparkle’s GreenMed System Connecting Europe and the Middle East

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been selected by Sparkle, an Italian international service provider, to supply the subsea cable infrastructure for GreenMed, a next-generation subsea cable system designed to strengthen connectivity between Europe and the Middle East.

A press release said that the contract was signed during Capacity Middle East 2026, a telecommunications industry event held in Dubai. The agreement is expected to come into force by the end of February 2026, with the first segments of the system projected to enter service by late 2028.

Under the contract, ASN will be responsible for the system design and manufacturing of the subsea optical infrastructure, including wet plant components and related equipment. Elettra Tlc will conduct marine operations for the project, including route surveys and cable installation activities.

“ASN is proud to bring its end-to-end subsea expertise and advanced system design capabilities to GreenMed,” said ASN CEO Alain Biston. “This project will showcase next-generation wet plant technology, scalable capacity design and industrial quality, enabling a future-proof infrastructure that supports the most demanding applications and evolving traffic patterns.”

The GreenMed East segment will cross the Adriatic Sea and connect key regional gateways including Crete and Sicily. Along its route, the system will also provide connectivity to Balkan countries, helping address growing demand driven by cloud services, content delivery networks, enterprise digitalization and rapidly expanding AI-related data traffic.

The project aims to improve route diversity, network resilience and low-latency communications, supporting the increasing demand for international data connectivity between Europe, the Mediterranean region and the Middle East.

Projects like GreenMed reflect growing investment across the wire and cable industry news sector as global demand for high-capacity fiber infrastructure continues to rise.

