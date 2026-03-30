IEWC Simcona acquisition expands control panel manufacturing capabilities

IEWC has completed an IEWC Simcona acquisition, purchasing Simcona Electronics Corporation of Rochester, New York, as part of its strategy to expand into value-added manufacturing and integrated solutions.

The move reflects IEWC’s continued effort to diversify beyond traditional distribution and strengthen its position closer to end-use industrial applications.

IEWC Simcona acquisition strengthens manufacturing focus

Simcona supplies wire and cable, connectors and industrial electronic components, while also providing sourcing and design support for OEM and industrial customers.

A key element of the acquisition is Simcona’s custom control panel manufacturing operation, which designs and builds panels and assemblies using integrated components. This capability aligns with IEWC’s strategy to expand into engineered solutions and factory-floor applications.

Integration expands OEM distribution platform

Under the agreement, Simcona’s distribution and sourcing operations will be integrated into IEWC’s existing OEM-focused distribution platform.

The addition enhances IEWC’s regional presence in Upstate New York and surrounding markets, while strengthening its ability to serve customers with both components and system-level solutions.

Control panel business adds engineering capacity

The IEWC Simcona acquisition also supports the company’s dedicated controls unit. Simcona’s control panel manufacturing business will contribute additional production capacity, engineering expertise and an established customer base.

These customers are already accustomed to sourcing both components and fully assembled panels from a single provider, supporting IEWC’s shift toward more integrated offerings.

Strategy targets value-added services growth

By incorporating control panel manufacturing into its portfolio, IEWC continues to move beyond bulk product distribution toward higher-value services.

The acquisition positions the company to better support OEMs and industrial clients seeking streamlined sourcing, design and assembly capabilities within a single supply chain partner.

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