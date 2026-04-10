Fisk Alloy FSPone acquisition expands global copper alloy footprint

Fisk Alloy, Inc. has completed a Fisk Alloy FSPone acquisition, purchasing the special wires business of Thermo-Technologies to expand its global capabilities in high-performance copper alloy conductors.

The transaction strengthens Fisk Alloy’s presence across key international markets and enhances its ability to serve demanding applications.

Fisk Alloy FSPone acquisition creates tri-regional platform

The acquisition includes all share capital of FSPone in France, along with its distribution subsidiaries International Wire & Tube and Thermo-Tech Shanghai International.

Together, these operations establish a tri-regional footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, with aligned production and distribution capabilities.

Expanded portfolio targets high-reliability markets

Fisk Alloy, headquartered in Hawthorne, manufactures high-performance copper alloy wires and conductors used in critical applications.

FSPone’s specialty conductors serve sectors such as aerospace, defense, electronics and medical devices, where reliability and consistent performance are essential.

Strategic move supports global OEM customers

The Fisk Alloy FSPone acquisition positions the company to better support multinational OEMs requiring localized supply and consistent specifications across regions.

By integrating European manufacturing and strengthening its presence in China, Fisk Alloy enhances its ability to deliver technical support and supply-chain continuity.

Acquisition reflects supply-chain resilience priorities

The transaction comes at a time when supply-chain resilience is increasingly important for high-reliability industries.

By expanding its geographic reach and production capabilities, Fisk Alloy is better positioned to meet evolving customer demands and support global innovation.

Deal seen as transformative growth milestone

Both companies describe the acquisition as a transformative step that will accelerate growth and innovation.

The Fisk Alloy FSPone acquisition underscores ongoing consolidation in specialized wire markets, particularly in segments requiring advanced materials and precision performance.

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