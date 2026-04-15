Kanthal silicon carbide heating expansion boosts production capacity

Kanthal has completed a Kanthal silicon carbide heating expansion at its Perth, Scotland facility, increasing production of Globar SiC heating elements used in high-temperature industrial processes.

The investment supports growing demand for electrified heating solutions across multiple industries, including wire, cable and materials manufacturing.

Kanthal silicon carbide heating expansion increases output

The expansion adds approximately 1,750 m² of manufacturing space at the Perth site, along with upgraded equipment, improved production layout and expanded warehouse capacity.

The facility, which has operated for more than 50 years, is the primary production site for Kanthal’s Globar silicon carbide heating elements.

SiC elements support high-temperature processes

Globar SiC heating elements function as high-temperature “burners” in industrial furnaces, enabling processes such as steel and copper rod heat treatment, optical fiber preform production and ceramic firing.

These applications are critical upstream steps in the production of wire, cable and related materials.

Electrification drives industrial decarbonization

The Kanthal silicon carbide heating expansion aligns with increasing demand for sustainable industrial heating solutions.

The technology supports electrified processes operating at temperatures up to 1,625°C, allowing manufacturers to transition away from fossil fuel-based systems toward more energy-efficient, lower-carbon alternatives.

Expansion responds to global emissions pressure

Heavy industry accounts for a significant share of global CO₂ emissions, prompting regulatory and market-driven efforts to reduce carbon intensity.

Electrified heating systems, combined with improved process control, are emerging as a key pathway to achieving cleaner production across sectors such as steel, glass and electronics manufacturing.

U.S. service center enhances global reach

In addition to the Perth expansion, Kanthal has established a service center for Globar products in Concord.

The combined investments, totaling approximately $9 million, increase global production capacity for these products by about 40% while improving customer proximity and reducing lead times in key markets.

Investment supports long-term industrial transition

The Kanthal silicon carbide heating expansion reflects broader industry trends toward electrification and decarbonization.

As manufacturers seek to modernize operations and reduce emissions, demand for advanced heating technologies is expected to continue growing.

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