American Wire Group Greenbelt investment supports electrification growth

American Wire Group has secured an American Wire Group Greenbelt investment, with Greenbelt Capital Partners taking a majority stake to support the company’s expansion in North American infrastructure markets.

The transaction, described as growth capital, positions AWG to scale its role in electrification and grid modernization projects.

American Wire Group Greenbelt investment accelerates expansion

The investment provides Greenbelt with a controlling interest in AWG while enabling the company to expand its capabilities as a specialized supplier to utilities, renewable energy developers and data center projects.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but both parties emphasized the strategic importance of the investment in supporting long-term growth.

AWG strengthens role in infrastructure supply chain

Founded in 2001 and based in Miami, AWG supplies wire and cable, hardware, equipment and accessories through a network of distribution centers across the United States.

The company also offers value-added services such as cable management, system design and project management, positioning itself as a single-source provider for complex infrastructure projects.

Greenbelt focuses on energy and grid transformation

Greenbelt Capital Partners, with offices in Austin and New York, focuses on middle-market investments tied to energy, power and infrastructure transformation.

The firm aims to partner with management teams to build long-term value in businesses supporting grid modernization, electrification and energy transition initiatives.

Leadership continuity supports growth strategy

AWG’s existing leadership team, including CEO Michael Dorfman, will remain in place and continue overseeing day-to-day operations.

The American Wire Group Greenbelt investment is expected to provide the resources needed to expand operations while maintaining continuity in strategy and execution.

Investment reflects rising demand for electrification solutions

The transaction highlights increasing investment activity in companies supporting electrification and grid infrastructure.

As demand grows for power distribution, renewable integration and data center capacity, suppliers such as AWG are positioned to play a critical role in delivering essential materials and services.

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