Q5D wire harness automation technology targets 3D manufacturing shift

Q5D Technologies is advancing Q5D wire harness automation with robotic systems that embed wiring directly into components, offering a new approach to harness manufacturing.

The company’s technology is gaining attention from major industry players as manufacturers look to reduce labor and improve efficiency in electrified products.

Q5D wire harness automation integrates wiring into components

Q5D develops five-axis robotic manufacturing cells and software that place wires and conductive tracks directly onto flat and three-dimensional structures.

This approach integrates electrical functionality into the product itself, eliminating the need for traditional wire harnesses and separate looms.

Technology differs from traditional harness automation

Unlike established automation providers such as Komax, which focus on improving conventional harness production, Q5D’s systems take a different path.

The company’s robots route, lay and terminate wiring directly onto components such as automotive interior panels, effectively turning the structure into the wiring carrier.

Early results show cost and efficiency gains

Q5D reports that its technology can reduce wiring costs by approximately 30% to 50% in automotive applications, potentially saving around $200 per vehicle.

The savings are driven by reduced labor, simplified logistics and fewer fixtures required during production.

Development focuses on targeted applications

At its Technical Assessment Centre near Bristol, Q5D continues to refine its systems through prototype and pilot production.

The company is currently targeting specific components such as vehicle headliners and interior structures, while more complex harnesses—such as engine bay systems—remain better suited to conventional approaches.

Investment and recognition support growth

Q5D has attracted significant investment and industry recognition, including funding from Lockheed Martin Ventures, Chrysalix and Maven SWIF.

The company raised approximately $13.5 million to expand its facilities, increase engineering capacity and transition from demonstrations to multi-machine deployments.

Market opportunity remains significant

The global wire harness market continues to grow, with increasing demand driven by electrification and advanced manufacturing.

Q5D wire harness automation positions the company to capture a share of this market by offering a differentiated solution focused on 3D integration and reduced reliance on traditional harness assemblies.

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