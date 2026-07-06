State support lacking as Liberty Steel seeks to expand Bartonville mill

Liberty Steel & Wire’s effort to secure state support for a potential expansion of its Bartonville, Illinois, mill has suffered a setback, adding uncertainty to plans that could include plant upgrades and the relocation of the company’s U.S. headquarters to Peoria County.

The proposed support was not included in legislation passed during the most recent Illinois legislative session. A company representative declined to comment on what comes next, leaving the status of the expansion plans unclear.

Mill has faced a difficult operating period

The uncertainty follows a challenging period for Liberty Steel & Wire, the wire and rod mill formerly known as Keystone Steel & Wire.

The Bartonville facility was temporarily idled in December 2024, resulting in the furlough of approximately 500 employees as the company responded to market pressures and competition from low-priced steel imports.

Operations resumed in March 2025 after the company raised capital to restart production. The facility currently employs more than 700 people.

The mill traces its history to 1917, when Keystone Steel & Wire began operations in Bartonville. Today, the facility is part of Liberty Steel USA, a core business of the U.K.-based GFG Alliance.

Bartonville mill produces wire and rod products

The integrated facility produces approximately 700,000 tons of steel annually, much of it from recycled scrap.

Its output supports products including agricultural fencing, welded mesh and industrial wire, making the mill an important part of the domestic steel wire and rod supply chain.

The facility also remains a major industrial employer in the Peoria County region, where economic pressures have increased the importance of retaining and expanding existing manufacturing operations.

Expansion plans now face uncertainty

Liberty Steel & Wire had explored a package of local and state incentives to support an expansion of the Bartonville mill and potentially relocate its U.S. headquarters to Peoria County.

The plans were expected to include equipment and facility upgrades, but the requested state support did not advance during the latest legislative session.

With the company declining to discuss its next steps, it remains unclear whether Liberty will proceed with the plant investment, pursue a revised incentive package or move forward with plans to consolidate its U.S. headquarters in the region.

Trade and financing pressures continue to shape investment

The situation illustrates the challenges facing capital-intensive U.S. wire and rod manufacturing operations.

Domestic producers are balancing the need to modernize equipment and improve competitiveness against market pressures that include imports, financing costs and uncertain access to public incentives.

For the Bartonville mill and the surrounding region, the outcome could determine whether a century-old manufacturing site moves ahead with another phase of investment after recently emerging from a temporary shutdown.

Related stories on Wirenet: