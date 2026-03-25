US ITC wire rod sanctions extended for five countries after review

The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to continue existing trade measures under the US ITC wire rod sanctions framework, maintaining antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on imports from five countries.

The decision follows the commission’s latest five-year “sunset” review, which determined that removing the measures would likely result in renewed injury to the domestic wire rod industry.

US ITC wire rod sanctions remain in force

The February 2026 ruling applies to imports of carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Moldova, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The ITC concluded that revoking the duties would harm U.S. producers, requiring continuation of the existing orders. These measures have been in place since 2002 and remain a structural component of North American wire rod trade.

The product scope remains unchanged, covering hot-rolled carbon and alloy steel wire rod in coils, typically 5 mm or more but under 19 mm in diameter. These materials serve as feedstock for drawn wire, welded wire mesh, nails, springs and related products.

Duties vary by country and producer

For Brazil, both AD and CVD measures will continue, with cash deposit requirements aligned with U.S. Department of Commerce rates. Antidumping margins are generally in the low- to mid-single digits, while countervailing duties range from 2.76% to 6.74%, depending on the producer.

Antidumping duties also remain in place for the other four countries, with reported margins of 4.06% for Indonesia, 20.11% for Mexico, 369.10% for Moldova, and 11.40% for Trinidad and Tobago.

These duties will continue to apply to qualifying imports entering the U.S. market.

Specialty wire rod products remain excluded

The US ITC wire rod sanctions do not apply to certain specialty grades. Exclusions include stainless steel, tool steel, high-nickel alloys, ball bearing steel and concrete reinforcing bar.

Also excluded are specific high-carbon 1080 tire cord and tire bead quality wire rods that meet strict decarburization and inclusion requirements for rubber reinforcement applications.

Ukraine order rescinded after no imports

In a separate action, U.S. authorities rescinded the antidumping duty order on wire rod from Ukraine for the period between March 1, 2024, and December 28, 2025.

The decision followed a determination that no qualifying imports entered the U.S. during that timeframe.

Trade measures continue to shape market conditions

The continuation of the US ITC wire rod sanctions reinforces long-standing trade protections for domestic producers, while maintaining cost and compliance considerations for importers.

As global steel markets evolve, these measures remain a key factor influencing sourcing strategies, pricing dynamics and supply chain decisions across the wire and cable industry.

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