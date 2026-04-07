SMS Jingye wire rod upgrade to boost speed and product range

SMS group has secured a contract for an SMS Jingye wire rod upgrade, modernizing a high-speed wire rod line at Jingye (Yingkou) Medium Plate Co. Ltd. in Liaoning Province, China.

The project aims to expand product capabilities, improve quality and increase production speeds to meet growing demand for high-performance steel wire products.

SMS Jingye wire rod upgrade expands production capabilities

The upgrade will be applied to the No. 1 wire rod line, originally supplied by SMS in 2012. Following modernization, the mill will be capable of producing smooth wire rod from 5 mm to 25 mm and coiled rebar from 6 mm to 16 mm.

The enhanced line will target a range of high-value applications, including tire cord, welding wire, cold-heading, spring, tool, bearing and free-cutting steels.

Modernization targets higher speeds and quality

The SMS Jingye wire rod upgrade is designed to increase finishing speeds to as much as 115 m/s, establishing a new benchmark for similar wire rod lines in China.

The improvements support demand from automotive and other industrial sectors that require higher-grade wire products with consistent performance characteristics.

Equipment additions enhance performance

The scope of supply includes an eight-stand finishing block and a four-stand MEERdrive®PLUS sizing block, which will be integrated into the existing production layout.

In addition to equipment upgrades, SMS will provide process optimization, operator training and lifecycle services to ensure efficient operation and long-term performance.

Local support and commissioning timeline

SMS will support the project through its service organization and spare parts hub in Shanghai, ensuring localized technical assistance.

Commissioning of the upgraded line is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, positioning Jingye to meet evolving market demands with improved production capabilities.

Upgrade reflects growing demand for advanced wire products

The SMS Jingye wire rod upgrade highlights ongoing investment in modernizing steel production facilities to support higher-value applications.

As demand increases for specialized wire products in automotive and industrial markets, upgrades such as this are critical to maintaining competitiveness and meeting quality requirements.

Related stories on Wirenet: