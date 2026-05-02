 ​Nexans Successfully Finishes First Cable Pull-In for France’s 700MW Celtic Interconnector 

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On May 2, 2026, Nexans announced the completion of the first cable pull-in on the French side for the 700MW Celtic Interconnector project. This follows a similar operation already carried out in Ireland. This accomplishment marks a significant advancement for a crucial cross-border energy infrastructure initiative in Europe.

The project is spearheaded by the French transmission system operator RTE, in collaboration with its Irish counterpart, EirGrid. The aim is to facilitate electricity trading between the two countries and to provide enough power for approximately 450,000 households.

The Celtic Interconnector stretches around 575km from La Martyre in Brittany, France, to East Cork in Ireland. It utilizes 320kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology and includes about 500km of offshore high-voltage cable. This is supplemented by roughly 40km of underground cable in France and 35km in Ireland, along with a 10km, 400kV high-voltage alternating current connection to the Irish power network.

Nexans is responsible for the design, production, and deployment of the entire cable system. The high-voltage cables are manufactured in Halden, Norway, using advanced extruded XLPE insulation. Land cables are sourced from Charleroi in Belgium, while accessories are produced in Cortaillod, Switzerland.

Nexans executed the pull-in operation as part of its offshore installation work, with support from the cable-laying vessel Calypso. In the previous year, Nexans entered into a framework agreement with RTE to supply, install, and commission 450km of HVDC subsea cables and 280km of HVDC cables for onshore links.

The Celtic Interconnector has been designated as a Project of Common Interest by the EU. It is considered vital for enhancing Europe’s unified energy system, promoting increased cross-border electricity movement, and facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources.

The following interactive table is based on the Store Companies dataset for this report:

1. Nexans – Paris – Power cables & systems – Global – Major global cable manufacturer

2. Prysmian Group – France – Paris – Energy & telecom cables – Global – French HQ of Italian parent’s operations

3. Câbles de Lyon – Lyon – High voltage power cables – National – Part of international groups historically

4. Silec Cable – Dieppe – Medium & high voltage cables – National – Qatari owned, French HQ

5. Tratos – France – Paris – Power & telecom cables – Subsidiary – French subsidiary of Italian group

6. Câblerie de Bourgogne – Montchanin – Specialty power cables – Regional – Industrial cable specialist

7. Câbles Henri – Lyon – Custom insulated conductors – SME – Specialty conductor manufacturer

8. Câbles Jeumont – Jeumont – Power cables – SME – Historical manufacturer

9. Efil – Bourgoin – Power cables – SME – Historical manufacturer

This information is presented in a formal, journalistic tone suitable for a blog. The content is precise, avoids contractions, and is structured with clear paragraphs and line breaks for readability and optimal SEO quality.