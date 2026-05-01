WJI editor-in-chief Mark Del Franco engages industry at wire Düsseldorf

Wire Journal International has introduced its new editor-in-chief, Mark Del Franco, who quickly immersed himself in the wire and cable sector through early engagement at wire Düsseldorf 2026.

Within weeks of joining the publication, Del Franco connected with industry professionals, gaining firsthand insight into market priorities and technologies.

WJI editor-in-chief Mark Del Franco meets global industry

During wire Düsseldorf 2026, Del Franco visited dozens of exhibitor booths, meeting manufacturers, suppliers and readers from around the world.

The experience provided an immediate introduction to the industry’s dynamics and key areas of focus.

Background combines journalism and manufacturing experience

The WJI editor-in-chief Mark Del Franco brings extensive business-to-business journalism experience, including roles covering renewable energy, offshore wind and industrial markets.

He previously served as editor of North American Windpower and as managing editor at Penton Media, overseeing coverage of complex technologies and market developments.

Early career adds industry perspective

Del Franco’s early experience includes hands-on work operating braiding machines at Meyer Wire and Cable in Hamden, Connecticut.

This background provides a practical understanding of manufacturing processes, complementing his editorial expertise.

Leadership sees strong alignment with WJI mission

Steve Fetteroll said Del Franco’s combined experience positions him to connect technical innovation with real-world industry challenges.

The appointment supports WJI’s role as a trusted source of information for the global wire and cable community.

New role supports continued industry engagement

As WJI editor-in-chief, Del Franco is expected to build on the publication’s reputation by delivering insights that bridge technology, market trends and operational realities.

His early engagement at wire Düsseldorf reflects a commitment to connecting directly with the industry.

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