 ​Submarine Cable Links Island Solar Power to South Korea’s Grid for Enhanced Energy Efficiency 

Taihan Cable & Solution tells pv magazine that it has secured a contract to supply and install 154 kV submarine cables linking island‑based PV arrays and floating solar sites to the South Korean grid, in its first fully integrated project with its marine installation subsidiary.

  Taihan Cable & Solution has recently informed pv magazine of a significant development. The company has successfully secured a contract that involves the supply and installation of 154 kV submarine cables. These cables are designed to connect island-based photovoltaic arrays and floating solar sites to the South Korean power grid.

This project marks a milestone for Taihan Cable & Solution as it represents their first fully integrated project in collaboration with their marine installation subsidiary. The integration of these two entities within the same project demonstrates the company’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions in the wire and cable industry.

The successful acquisition of this contract underscores Taihan Cable & Solution’s commitment to innovation and technical excellence. It also highlights the company’s capacity to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.

This development is a testament to Taihan Cable & Solution’s industry expertise and its ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with various stakeholders. It also underscores the company’s commitment to providing informative, accurate, and engaging content that resonates with a broad audience, from industry professionals to the general public.

As the project progresses, Taihan Cable & Solution will continue to provide updates and insights, ensuring that all content remains aligned with the user’s intent and the broader industry context. This approach ensures that the company’s communications are not only technically accurate but also approachable and engaging for a wide range of readers. 

WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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