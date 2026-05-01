WAI chapter golf tournaments 2026 scheduled from July to October

The Wire Association International has announced that four WAI chapter golf tournaments 2026 are scheduled from July through October, offering networking, fundraising and industry engagement opportunities.

The events combine recreation with support for chapter initiatives, including college scholarship programs.

WAI chapter golf tournaments 2026 span four regions

The 2026 schedule begins with the Midwest Chapter tournament on July 30 at White Pines Golf Club.

The Ohio Valley Chapter will follow on Aug. 20 at Kensington Golf Club, including both a golf tournament and an educational program.

Additional events continue through fall

The New England Chapter will host its tournament on Sept. 14 at Tunxis Country Club.

The Southeast Chapter will conclude the season with its event on Oct. 15 at Rock Barn Country Club and Spa.

Events support scholarships and networking

The WAI chapter golf tournaments 2026 serve as a platform for industry professionals to connect while supporting scholarship programs and other chapter initiatives.

Participants benefit from networking opportunities, industry engagement and community support.

Each chapter welcomes company sponsorships and raffle prize donations to support event activities.

Interested participants can find registration details and additional information through chapter pages on WAI’s website.

Golf events strengthen industry connections

The WAI chapter golf tournaments 2026 highlight the importance of informal networking within the wire and cable industry.

By combining social interaction with charitable support, the events continue to play a valuable role in building industry relationships.

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