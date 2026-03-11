Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products to Expand Westminster, South Carolina Plant

Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Westminster, South Carolina, with a new investment that is expected to create 15 jobs.

A press release said that the project will include building improvements, updated machinery and equipment, and new automation and material-handling technologies at the company’s existing facility.

“This strategic initiative represents a $5 million capital investment dedicated to facility enhancements and the acquisition of advanced machinery and equipment to support ongoing production needs,” said USWP General Manager Daniel Day.

The investment will focus on the company’s Westminster plant, which specializes in the rolling, drawing, annealing, straightening and precision winding of round, flat and square wire products used in high-performance applications.

According to Greenville Business Magazine, Ulbrich has already invested approximately $20 million in the Westminster facility since acquiring the site in 2001.

Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products is a division of Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of custom-engineered precision wire and metal products. The company processes more than 180 alloys into strip, shaped and fine wire, foil and PV ribbon products that serve industries including aerospace, medical, automotive, electronics and energy.

Overall, the Ulbrich organization employs about 700 people across 11 locations worldwide.

Investments like this highlight continued growth across the wire and cable industry news sector as manufacturers modernize production facilities.

Professionals involved in wire manufacturing can connect with peers and industry resources through Wire Association International membership