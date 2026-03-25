SETIC POURTIER SAMP agreement clarifies rotating machine technology use

SETIC POURTIER SAS and SAMP Srl have reached a SETIC POURTIER SAMP agreement that clarifies the commercial use of Pourtier medium- and low-voltage rotating machine technology.

The move is designed to simplify how the technology is marketed and supported, providing greater transparency for cable manufacturers and other customers worldwide.

SETIC POURTIER SAMP agreement defines brand usage

Under the agreement, both companies will independently offer rotating machines based on Pourtier technology using their own brands. SETIC POURTIER will market solutions under the POURTIER brand, while SAMP will do so under the SAMP brand.

The updated structure allows each company to manage development, manufacturing and commercial activities through its own organization, streamlining customer engagement.

Past structure created customer uncertainty

In recent years, certain Pourtier-designed rotating machines were marketed exclusively through SAMP, while other product lines remained with SETIC POURTIER. The use of multiple branding combinations led to confusion among customers.

This structure made it difficult to determine which company was responsible for specific technologies, equipment and after-sales services. It also created uncertainty about sourcing similar or related rotating solutions.

New approach improves clarity and support

The SETIC POURTIER SAMP agreement resolves these challenges by clearly defining responsibilities. Customers will now have a more straightforward understanding of each company’s product portfolio and points of contact.

At the same time, both companies emphasized that continuity of support for existing installations will be maintained, ensuring stability for current users of Pourtier-based equipment.

Agreement supports flexibility for cable manufacturers

By enabling both companies to independently develop and market rotating machine solutions, the agreement increases flexibility and choice for cable manufacturers.

SETIC POURTIER and SAMP said the arrangement is intended to enhance transparency while maintaining strong technical capabilities across both organizations. Financial and commercial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

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