SMS group to upgrade Jingye wire rod line in China

SMS group has received an order from Jingye (Yingkou) Medium Plate Co. Ltd. to upgrade the company’s No. 1 high-speed wire rod line at its facility in Yingkou, Liaoning Province, China.

The modernization project will expand the mill’s product range, increase rolling speeds and improve product quality to support higher value-added applications.

Upgrade to expand product capabilities

Originally supplied by SMS group in 2012, the wire rod line will be enhanced to produce smooth wire rod from 5 mm to 25 mm and coiled rebar from 6 mm to 16 mm. The upgraded line will target demanding applications such as high-carbon, tire cord, welding wire, cold-heading, spring, tool, bearing and free-cutting steels.

By expanding production flexibility, Jingye will be better positioned to serve automotive and other downstream sectors that require high-performance wire products.

Higher speeds set new benchmark

The modernization is designed to increase finishing speeds up to 115 m/s, establishing a new benchmark for this type of wire rod line in China.

Higher rolling speeds combined with improved process control are expected to boost productivity while maintaining consistent quality across a broader product mix.

Advanced equipment and process optimization

The scope of supply includes an eight-stand finishing block and a four-stand MEERdrive®PLUS sizing block, both of which will be integrated into the existing mill layout.

SMS group will also provide process optimization, operator training and lifecycle services to ensure long-term performance and operational efficiency.

Support for the project will be delivered through SMS group’s local service organization and spare-parts hub in Shanghai.

Commissioning planned for 2026

Commissioning of the upgraded wire rod line is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project reflects continued investment in advanced wire rod production technology in China, where demand for high-grade steel products is growing across automotive, construction and industrial applications.