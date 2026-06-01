TT Cables Croatia MV HV plant begins production for EU projects

The new facility, located in the Poznanovec business zone, is designed to manufacture medium- and high-voltage power cables in the 10-kV to 220-kV range.

The expansion allows TT Cables to move beyond its traditional low-voltage focus into higher-voltage transmission and distribution applications tied to grid and renewable energy projects.

European financing supports first phase

The first phase of the TT Cables Croatia MV HV plant is backed by European-level financing, reflecting the strategic importance of the investment.

The project is positioned as a long-term manufacturing asset intended to support infrastructure growth across the European Union.

The Croatia facility is TT Cables’ first manufacturing operation in the country.

The company’s low-voltage cable production remains centered at facilities in Široki Brijeg and North Macedonia, where a large new low-voltage production complex is being developed.

Investment supports EU infrastructure and renewables

Local authorities have described the project as strategically important for supporting regional grid expansion, infrastructure modernization and renewable energy development.

TT Cables supplies wholesalers, utilities and project contractors across Europe, Scandinavia, Africa, the Middle East and North America.

Expansion reflects broader industry trend

The TT Cables Croatia MV HV plant reflects a wider industry pattern in which manufacturers are investing in new medium- and high-voltage capacity closer to key markets.

These investments are expected to influence pricing, lead times and sourcing flexibility as global demand for grid and renewable energy infrastructure continues to grow.

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