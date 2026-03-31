Wire Expo extrusion workshop delivers advanced training opportunity

The Wire Association International (WAI) will present a Wire Expo extrusion workshop designed to provide advanced technical training for engineers and professionals working in wire and cable extrusion.

The program builds on a workshop introduced last year and is aimed at participants seeking a deeper understanding of extrusion processes beyond foundational knowledge.

Wire Expo extrusion workshop offers hands-on learning

Scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, the workshop delivers a four-hour, in-depth learning experience.

The format includes small-group interactive sessions, breakout problem-solving exercises and hands-on demonstrations, giving participants practical exposure to real-world extrusion challenges.

Attendees will also take part in guided exhibitor visits on the Wire Expo show floor, where they can observe extrusion equipment and applications in action.

Industry experts lead interactive sessions

Instruction will be co-led by Rick Chamberlain of Hawkins Consulting LLC and David Skinner of Joe Tools.

Their combined experience brings both technical depth and practical perspective, helping participants better understand process optimization, troubleshooting and performance considerations in extrusion operations.

Designed for experienced professionals

The Wire Expo extrusion workshop is intended for engineers and professionals already involved in extrusion processes. While completion of WAI’s Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing course is recommended, it is not required.

The session is structured to help attendees address specific challenges, improve process efficiency and stay current with evolving industry practices.

Registration includes membership option

Registration is priced at $225 for WAI members and $295 for non-members.

A special offer allows non-members to receive a one-year WAI membership at no additional cost when registering at the $295 rate, providing added value for participants looking to engage more deeply with the Association’s programs.

Visit wireexpo26.com for more information.

Workshop supports continued professional development

By combining hands-on learning, expert instruction and peer interaction, the workshop provides a comprehensive environment for professional development.

The program reflects WAI’s commitment to delivering advanced technical education that supports the evolving needs of the wire and cable industry.

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