WAI launches Ferrous Heat Treatment online course

The Wire Association International has completed and launched Ferrous Heat Treatment, a new video-based course in the WAI Education Center. The course provides a focused introduction to the principles, processes, and practical considerations involved in heat treating ferrous wire products.

The course is organized into eight concise videos with knowledge checks between modules: Introduction; Heat Treatment Overview; Annealing Part 1; Annealing Part 2; Patenting; Conventional Quench and Tempering (Oil Tempering); Austempering and Martempering; and a Final Recap & Key Takeaways. Together, the modules establish a clear foundation while allowing participants to move through the material at their own pace.

Heat treatment plays an important role in determining the properties, performance, and suitability of ferrous wire for its intended application. By examining several commonly used processes, the course helps participants understand how process selection and control affect wire manufacturing. The online format makes the material accessible to employees new to the industry and serves as a refresher for experienced production, engineering, quality, and technical personnel.

The subject matter expert is Richard Gordon, technical director for the Spring Manufacturers Institute and managing director of C. Richard Gordon Consulting LLC. Gordon brings extensive technical and industry experience to the course, translating complex metallurgical concepts into practical instruction for wire manufacturing professionals.

Ferrous Heat Treatment is one of 13 courses WAI is producing to create a complete online version of the Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing course. The full program is currently offered only once each year in person. When development is complete (expected by the end of 2027), the online program will allow professionals to enroll on demand.

Ferrous Heat Treatment is available through the WAI Education Center. Enrollment is offered at member and nonmember rates at wirenet.org/education/online-courses.

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