WAI membership delivers year-round resources beyond events

Membership in the Wire Association International (WAI) is often most visible around industry events, but it also provides year-round resources to research technical issues, locate suppliers, and follow industry developments.

WJI digital access. Subscribing to Wire Journal International (WJI) does not necessarily mean a reader is a WAI member; magazine subscriptions are free and separate from Association membership. Members receive additional access through wirenet.org, including the complete collection of WJI back issues. This archive supports research on companies, manufacturing processes, technical developments, and industry trends.

Education. Members receive free registration for webinars, access to archived webinars, and member pricing for education programs and online courses. WAI is also expanding its online education offerings, including work to create a complete online version of its Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing program.

Technical papers. Members can access WAI’s thousands of technical papers. Covering subjects from ferrous and nonferrous manufacturing to electrical wire, cable, materials, equipment, and process improvement, the collection represents decades of industry knowledge. These papers can support troubleshooting, internal research, employee development, and a deeper understanding of wire and cable technologies.

WJI Reference Guide and WAI Industry Search. This industry resource includes profiles of some 3,000 companies that manufacture wire and cable or supply products and services to the industry. Its online counterpart, the WAI Industry Search, allows customized searches by company category and capability to help identify potential suppliers, locate specialized equipment or services, and build a broader view of companies serving the global market.

Savings. Membership provides savings on WAI events, products, and services. Reduced registration rates can make it easier to participate in industry programs, and member recognition at WAI events helps identify fellow members.

Networking. WAI membership connects professionals across sales, leadership, technical, and engineering roles throughout the wire and cable industry, providing links to potential sources and opportunities.

Chapter network. Many WAI members can also join a WAI chapter for $15 a year. The five chapters are the Mid-South Chapter, Midwest Chapter, New England Chapter, Ohio Chapter, and Southeast Chapter. Chapter involvement offers additional networking and opportunities to get active locally.

Bottom line. WAI membership is more than an event credential. It is a year-round resource designed to help professionals stay informed, solve problems, find industry partners, and remain connected to the wider manufacturing community.

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