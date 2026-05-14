WAI Fundamentals of Wire Dies course expands online training

The Wire Association International has launched the WAI Fundamentals of Wire Dies course through its Education Center, expanding its growing library of online technical training programs.

The new course introduces a structured, application-focused approach to wire die education designed for both new and experienced wire manufacturing professionals.

WAI Fundamentals of Wire Dies course now available online

The WAI Fundamentals of Wire Dies course is delivered through the WAI Education Center and is designed to be completed in about one hour.

The training is organized into concise video segments paired with knowledge checks that reinforce concepts and track learner progress.

Course targets practical wire drawing knowledge

The program is intended for operators, engineers and technical professionals across all experience levels.

Content begins with an overview of wire die fundamentals before progressing into die types, applications, geometry, specifications, maintenance and optimization techniques.

Animation enhances technical understanding

A key feature of the WAI Fundamentals of Wire Dies course is its extensive use of animation.

Because many wire die details occur at a scale difficult to capture through conventional video, animation is used to clearly demonstrate geometry, material flow and wear behavior.

This approach helps transform abstract technical concepts into more practical and understandable visual learning experiences.

Industry expertise supports development

The course was developed by Eric Bieberich, president of Fort Wayne Wire Die and former WAI president.

Supporting technical materials were provided by Hyperion Materials & Technologies, contributing expertise related to materials performance and wear characteristics.

Training designed for immediate application

WAI said the course emphasizes real-world decision-making, helping learners recognize die-related issues and respond effectively in production environments.

The format is intended to support both individual learning and company training programs, including onboarding and workforce development initiatives.

Modular education strategy continues to expand

The WAI Fundamentals of Wire Dies course is part of WAI’s broader effort to build modular, on-demand technical education for the wire manufacturing industry.

The Association said the approach focuses on short learning segments, strong visuals and immediate feedback to help reduce trial-and-error and improve operational decision-making.

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