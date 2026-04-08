Bekaert Bridgestone acquisition to expand tire reinforcement operations

Bekaert is moving forward with a Bekaert Bridgestone acquisition that will add two steel cord manufacturing plants in Asia to its global tire reinforcement operations.

The €60 million transaction involves acquiring tire reinforcement facilities from Bridgestone in China and Thailand, with closing expected in the first half of 2026 pending regulatory approvals.

Under the agreement, Bekaert will acquire Bridgestone (Shenyang) Steel Cord Co. Ltd. in China and Bridgestone Metalpha (Thailand) Co. Ltd. in Rayong.

The plants manufacture steel tire cord used in a wide range of tire applications and will continue supplying Bridgestone under a long-term agreement following the acquisition.

The deal is expected to add approximately €80 million to Bekaert’s annual consolidated sales.

Integration supports tire reinforcement strategy

The Bekaert Bridgestone acquisition will integrate both facilities into Bekaert’s Rubber Reinforcement division, reinforcing its position as a leading global supplier of tire cord products.

The move also strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies, combining Bekaert’s manufacturing expertise with Bridgestone’s tire production capabilities.

Workforce transition and operational continuity

The Thailand facility employs approximately 330 people, while the China plant has about 220 employees. These teams are expected to transition to Bekaert upon closing, supporting continuity of operations and expertise.

Bekaert noted that the integration will expand its manufacturing footprint while maintaining consistent product supply for Bridgestone customers.

Strategic alignment benefits both companies

Bekaert CEO Yves Kerstens said the company looks forward to welcoming the plant teams and continuing collaboration focused on growth and innovation.

For Bridgestone, the divestiture aligns with its strategy to focus on core tire technologies while working with specialized partners for component supply.

Deal reflects evolving global supply strategies

The Bekaert Bridgestone acquisition highlights ongoing consolidation and strategic realignment within the tire reinforcement sector.

As companies focus on core competencies and supply chain optimization, partnerships and asset transfers are playing a larger role in supporting global production networks.

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