AmerCable El Dorado expansion to increase medium voltage capacity

AmerCable has announced an AmerCable El Dorado expansion, investing more than $10 million to grow its manufacturing facility in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The project will add production capacity for medium-voltage cable products while supporting continued demand from industrial and infrastructure markets.

AmerCable El Dorado expansion adds manufacturing space

The expansion will add approximately 26,000 sq ft to the existing 400,000-sq-ft facility, which also serves as the company’s headquarters.

The investment is supported by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and is expected to improve plant efficiency and relieve production constraints.

Project targets medium-voltage cable growth

The AmerCable El Dorado expansion is focused on increasing throughput for medium-voltage cable constructions used in demanding environments.

The facility produces power and control cables for applications including data centers, global mining operations and industrial systems.

Phased development supports gradual scaling

The project will be completed in phases, allowing capacity to come online incrementally while minimizing disruption to existing operations.

AmerCable plans to create 13 new jobs over the next three years as part of the expansion.

Facility improvements enhance efficiency

In addition to expanding production space, the project will improve material flow and internal logistics across the plant.

These enhancements are designed to support higher output levels while maintaining product quality and operational reliability.

Expansion reinforces regional commitment

Company officials cited the region’s skilled workforce and AmerCable’s long-standing presence in El Dorado as key reasons for expanding the existing facility rather than building a new plant elsewhere.

The AmerCable El Dorado expansion reflects ongoing investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and infrastructure support.

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