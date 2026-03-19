Bekaert to Acquire Bridgestone Steel Cord Plants in China and Thailand, Closing Expected by Spring 2026

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Bekaert is poised to strengthen its global position in steel cord production through a strategic €60 million acquisition of Bridgestone facilities in China and Thailand, with completion anticipated by spring 2026. This initiative will enhance Bekaert’s manufacturing capabilities and operational efficiencies in Asia. With a workforce of approximately 550 skilled professionals and a long-term supply agreement, Bekaert seeks to advance its contributions to tire reinforcement technologies and cultivate a partnership with Bridgestone. Explore how this acquisition is set to transform the tire industry.

Bekaert is on track to complete its €60 million acquisition of two Bridgestone tire reinforcement plants in China and Thailand by the first half of 2026, further strengthening its global leadership in steel cord production.

Strategic Expansion of Tire Reinforcement Operations

Bekaert’s planned purchase includes Bridgestone (Shenyang) Steel Cord Co., Ltd. in China and Bridgestone Metalpha (Thailand) Co. Ltd. in Thailand. Both facilities produce steel tire cord used across a wide range of Bridgestone tire applications.

Once finalized, the acquisition will integrate the two plants into Bekaert’s Rubber Reinforcement division, expanding its global manufacturing footprint and reinforcing its position as a key supplier in the tire industry.

The deal is structured under a long-term supply agreement, ensuring that Bridgestone continues to receive high-quality steel cord products from Bekaert following the transition.

Financial and Operational Impact

The €60 million transaction is expected to contribute approximately €80 million in annual consolidated sales for Bekaert.

The acquisition also includes the transfer of skilled workforces:

  • ~220 employees in Shenyang, China
  • ~330 employees in Rayong, Thailand

These additions will further strengthen Bekaert’s operational capabilities in Asia, a critical region for tire manufacturing and automotive supply chains.

Strengthening a Long-Term Partnership

Bekaert CEO Yves Kerstens emphasized that the acquisition reflects the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

“When the transaction closes, we are delighted to welcome the plant teams to Bekaert and remain committed to joint growth and innovation with Bridgestone.”

The move underscores Bekaert’s strategy to deepen its role as a global leader in tire reinforcement technologies, while maintaining strong partnerships with major tire manufacturers.

Bridgestone’s Strategic Shift

For Bridgestone, the divestiture aligns with its mid- to long-term strategy to focus on core tire technologies while partnering with specialized suppliers for components such as steel cord.

By transitioning these operations to Bekaert, Bridgestone ensures continued access to high-quality reinforcement materials while optimizing its operational focus.

Closing Timeline

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Current projections indicate completion by spring 2026.

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WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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