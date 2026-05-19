 ​Controversial £1.3 Billion Cross-Channel Power Cable Project Blocked by Officials 

The future of a significant cross-channel power cable project has been cast into uncertainty following its obstruction by French authorities. The Aquind interconnector, a £1.3 billion venture designed to link Normandy and Portsmouth, was refused a maritime concession by French officials in October 2025. This concession is a crucial prerequisite for the utilization and development of the coastline, seabed, or port infrastructure. Without the approval of both the UK and France, the project cannot advance. It is now understood that Aquind is appealing against the French decision.

The French campaign group, Non à Aquind, was the first to raise concerns and subsequently informed the British group, Let’s Stop Aquind (LSA), of the impending appeal on May 11, 2026. An LSA spokesperson expressed optimism that the Aquind Interconnector would be permanently halted, alleviating concerns of residents on both sides of the Channel. The spokesperson further stated that LSA is confident that Aquind’s appeal will be unsuccessful due to three primary issues with the project: it offers no benefits to consumers, fails to meet the requirements of either the French or UK electricity grid, and has not been prioritized by either the CRE or Ofgem.

If given the green light, the Aquind cable would make landfall at Eastney, traversing north through Portsmouth and adjacent areas before culminating at a substation in Lovedean. Critics of the project argue that it would result in long-term disruption in Portsmouth, an area already densely populated. In December 2025, Portsmouth City Council expressed unanimous opposition, cautioning against potential damage, disruption, and gridlock. The council leader noted that residents were understandably opposed to road closures lasting four to five weeks, with the installation process projected to span approximately 18 months.

The Ministry of Defence has also voiced substantial material concerns related to defence and national security, specifically regarding operations at HMNB Portsmouth. A captain at HMNB Portsmouth stated that the cable would “unambiguously and unacceptably impede and compromise” the naval base and surrounding Channel operations.

Aquind initially applied for a Development Consent Order (DCO) in 2019, which was denied by then-secretary of state Kwasi Kwarteng in 2022. However, the company successfully contested the refusal in the High Court in January 2023. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is currently reviewing evidence, and no final decision date has been announced.