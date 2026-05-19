 ​Fujikura Japan Boosts US Fiber Optic Cable Production for Data Centers 

Fujikura, a renowned Japanese cable manufacturer, has announced its intention to invest as much as 260 billion yen (equivalent to $1.63 billion) in the expansion of its fiber optic cable production in the United States. The company made this announcement on Tuesday, with the expectation of continued growth in the data center sector.

Fujikura’s decision to increase its investment in the U.S. market is a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for high-speed data transmission. Fiber optic cables, known for their superior speed and efficiency, are a critical component in data centers. As such, the company’s increased production is expected to meet the growing needs of this sector.

This significant investment underscores Fujikura’s commitment to innovation and its confidence in the potential of the U.S. market. The company’s expansion strategy is not only expected to boost its market share but also contribute to the overall growth of the wire and cable industry.

In conclusion, Fujikura’s planned investment in the U.S. fiber optic cable production is a testament to the company’s forward-thinking approach and its readiness to meet the increasing demands of the data center industry. This move is likely to set a precedent for other players in the industry, potentially sparking a trend of increased investment in fiber optic cable production.