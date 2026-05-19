 ​Submarine Cable Project Receives Support from Tagbanua Communities for Enhanced SEO 

PLDT Inc. announced on Tuesday that the Tagbanua Indigenous cultural communities in Palawan have granted approval for a submarine cable project. The Tagbanua Central Indigenous Com (ICC) in Napsan, Puerto Princesa, and the Tagbanua Calamian ICC in Busuanga have reportedly signed memoranda of agreement with PLDT and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples. These agreements pertain to the telecommunications company’s Palawan Resiliency Submarine Cable Project.

An additional agreement with the Tagbanua Tandulanen ICC in Sibaltan, El Nido is slated for signing in June. Arvin Siena, PLDT Vice President, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate more closely with the Tagbanua communities. He emphasized the company’s commitment to building a resilient network infrastructure that respects and upholds the customs, rights, and stewardship of these communities.

Menardo Jimenez, PLDT Chief Operating Officer, stated that enhancing Palawan’s network resiliency aligns with PLDT’s wider mission of nation-building through digital inclusion. He added, “Through network resiliency and expansion projects in critical areas like Palawan, we can help bridge connectivity gaps, improve network reliability, and ensure that even remote communities can enjoy the benefits of the internet, leaving no island offline.”

The telecommunications company highlighted that this initiative forms part of its efforts to expand its network infrastructure and support the government’s digitalization drive. However, despite these developments, PLDT’s share price experienced a decline, falling by P19.00 to close at P1,210 per share on Thursday.