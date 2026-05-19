 ​Remee Wire & Cable Enhances STREAMline™ LAN & Premise Cables for Optimized SEO 

FLORIDA, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic and electrical wire and cable, announced the expansion and updating of its STREAMline™ LAN and Premise Cables. The entire STREAMline™ offering has been updated and is available on Remee’s website. In addition, all new spec sheets have been updated and are available on this web page. Remee Wire & Cable offers the commercial and enterprise networking industry a complete selection of copper data and fiber optic cables for structured cabling installations in computer networks and data centers. Remee knows that signal integrity and speed are of the utmost importance, so we manufacture our cables for consistency and reliability under our tradename STREAMline™. Remee has published a new color brochure on the full updated offering, and it also includes related product lines, such as Fiber Optic Cables and Activate™ Powered Cable Solutions. This brochure also includes information on custom cables & modifications, standards and certifications, and warranties, including the popular Remee Open Systems Edge (R.O.S.E.) Warranty, which covers any connectivity manufacturer in conjunction with Remee STREAMline™ cable. The latest STREAMline™ offering includes: Plenum or Riser rated cableOutside Plant / Wet Location CableCat 6Cat 6aUTP and STPFiber Optic CableEric Muhlrad, COO for Remee Wire and Cable, stated “Remee has updated our standard STREAMline™ offering for the convenience of our electrical contractor, consulting engineer, and installer customers. STREAMline™ is one of the most popular of our electronic wire and cable offerings, and when combined with our Activate™ line, we provide a robust selection of PoE cables, along with data/power cables for long distances.” STREAMline™ LAN and Premise Cables are used in: LANs, WANs, and MANsData CentersTelco ClosetsTelecom Central Offices and OSPVideo ApplicationsHome NetworkingBuilding & Home Automation10 Gb+ EthernetPoE, PoE+, PoE++, 4PPoEWireless LANsSecurity SystemsCamerasAudio/VideoFor more information and spec sheet, visit the STREAMline™ Product Page on the Remee Website. Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable. About Remee Wire & Cable Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable (both copper and fiber optic cable), as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company’s start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee’s engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company’s product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities t