 ​New US-Brazil Submarine Cable to Boost Internet Speed and Stability via R$ 550 Million Data Center in Northeast Brazil 

In 2026, Fortaleza once again emerged as a focal point in Brazil’s digital infrastructure landscape. This resurgence followed the launch of the Mega Lobster in October 2025. Now, the capital of Ceará is associated with a fresh international endeavor by V.tal: the Synapse submarine cable. This project, announced on January 20, 2026, aims to establish a connection between Brazil and the United States.

Data Center Dynamics disclosed that the system would span approximately 9,700 kilometers, originating from Tuckerton, New Jersey, in the United States, and extending to Brazil. The cable is projected to reach the coast of São Paulo and then connect to the city overland. However, what makes this project particularly strategic is the planned offshoot for Fortaleza. The capital of Ceará is anticipated to join the system via an extension connected to the Mega Lobster, a colossal data center situated at Praia do Futuro, already recognized as one of the largest digital infrastructures in the Northeast.

The Synapse project comes at a time when data traffic is experiencing rapid growth. The increasing demand for artificial intelligence, cloud services, streaming, social networks, digital banks, online games, and corporate platforms necessitates faster, more stable connections with substantial international capacity.

The cable’s construction is slated to commence in the latter half of 2026, with operations projected to start between 2029 and 2030, subject to regulatory, environmental, and technical stages. Although the project is not yet operational, it already positions Brazil prominently on the map of significant digital projects for the upcoming decade.

Equipped with 16 pairs of optical fiber, cutting-edge architecture, and high-speed circuits, Synapse is designed to augment capacity between Brazil and the United States, a crucial route for digital traffic in Latin America.

The primary route of the submarine cable is expected to connect the United States to São Paulo. However, the project incorporates a Branching Unit, a device that can extend a portion of this infrastructure to Fortaleza. This extension, anticipated to be around 460 kilometers, will connect directly to the Mega Lobster.

This development implies that the capital of Ceará will not merely be a city proximate to the route. It could serve as a strategic interconnection point, bolstering its status as the Atlantic digital hub and one of the primary gateways for international data ingress and egress in Brazil.

Fortaleza is already home to one of the largest submarine cable infrastructures in Latin America. The addition of another connection of this scale further fortifies the city in a contest involving technology, data centers, low latency, data security, and the attraction of global companies.

The Mega Lobster plays a pivotal role in this narrative. Launched on October 23, 2025, in Fortaleza, the Tecto data center was unveiled with 20 MW of installed power, an investment of approximately R$ 550 million, and a space of roughly 13,000 m².

Situated at Praia do Futuro, a region renowned for the presence of submarine cables, the Mega Lobster is set to play a significant role in the digital future of Brazil.