DEM WWM Technology acquisition expands welding wire capabilities

DEM Group SpA has completed a DEM WWM Technology acquisition, purchasing WWM Technology to broaden its capabilities in welding wire production systems.

The move enables DEM to expand beyond rolling technologies and offer a more complete solution across the welding wire manufacturing chain.

DEM WWM Technology acquisition adds downstream expertise

The acquisition includes the WWM Technology brand along with its proprietary know-how in welding wire fabrication.

WWM specializes in drawing, respooling and drum packing systems, complementing DEM’s expertise in tube forming and wire rolling. Together, the combined portfolio allows DEM to offer end-to-end solutions from core wire production through to finished solid welding wire.

WWM Technology brings established product portfolio

Based in Conselve, Italy, WWM Technology has focused on welding wire machinery since the late 1990s.

Its product range includes wet drawing lines, respooling systems, drum packing lines, pay-offs, take-ups and copper plating equipment. The company also holds patents related to multi-pass drum drawing machines for welding wire production.

WWM’s specialization in downstream processing positions it as a strong complement to DEM’s upstream rolling technologies.

Combined offering strengthens market position

The DEM WWM Technology acquisition enables DEM to provide a more integrated offering to customers in the welding wire sector.

By combining rolling, drawing and finishing technologies, the company can support customers across the full production process, improving efficiency and system compatibility.

DEM continues to evolve its technology portfolio

Founded in 1996 and based in Pavia di Udine, Italy, DEM has built its reputation in cold rolling and profile rolling technologies for both ferrous and nonferrous materials.

Over time, the company has expanded into reinforcing bar rolling lines, direct wire rolling concepts and digital tools. The addition of WWM Technology marks a further step in diversifying its capabilities.

Acquisition reflects industry integration trends

The DEM WWM Technology acquisition highlights a broader trend toward integrated solutions in wire and cable manufacturing.

As customers seek streamlined production systems, companies are increasingly combining upstream and downstream technologies to deliver complete process solutions.

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