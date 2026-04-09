 ​El Dorado Cable Manufacturer Announces Expansion 

AmerCable, a leading cable manufacturer, has recently announced its plans to expand its existing operations in El Dorado, Arkansas. The expansion, which represents an investment of over $10 million, is expected to create 13 new jobs within the next three years.

Since 1978, AmerCable has been a significant part of the El Dorado community, employing over 250 individuals. The company is renowned for manufacturing jacketed electrical power, control, and instrumentation cables of exceptional quality, recognized globally. Stan Calloway, AmerCable’s Vice President of Operations, stated, “This expansion will alleviate certain manufacturing line constraints and facilitate the introduction of additional medium voltage products. These investments will cater to new and existing customer demand across data center, global mining, and industrial markets, while adding 13 jobs in El Dorado.”

El Dorado has a long-standing reputation as a hub for Arkansas manufacturing, and AmerCable’s expansion further strengthens this legacy. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed her excitement about the investment, stating, “This will bring new jobs, fortify key industries, and continue to propel South Arkansas forward.”

Clint O’Neal, the executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, highlighted AmerCable’s contribution to the global economy with its power and instrumentation cables produced in El Dorado. He said, “With this expansion, AmerCable and its parent company Mattr Corp. are investing in a community with a proven workforce and a supportive business climate. We thank them for their confidence in El Dorado and Arkansas. This significant investment was made possible thanks to the leadership in El Dorado that prioritizes creating an environment where companies can thrive.”

The expansion, which is set to commence in the third quarter of 2026, will add an additional 26,000 square feet to the existing facility’s footprint. El Dorado Mayor Paul Choate expressed his gratitude to AmerCable for their continued commitment to the community, stating, “For decades, AmerCable has been a valuable corporate partner to the City of El Dorado. With their expansion and the development of 13 new jobs, we again witness their commitment to our community. We look forward to continuing our partnership and the continued success of both AmerCable and the City of El Dorado.”

Steven Jones, President/CEO of the El Dorado – Union County Chamber of Commerce, echoed these sentiments. He said, “AmerCable’s expansion is a powerful vote of confidence in El Dorado and the people who make this community work. Our strategic location, strong industrial base, and skilled workforce continue to attract long-term investment. This project is another example of how existing employers are choosing to grow right here. The creation of new jobs represents real momentum for our local economy, and we are proud to support AmerCable as they build their next chapter in El Dorado.