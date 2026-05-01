WAI wire Düsseldorf booth highlights Interwire 2027 and education programs

The Wire Association International reported strong engagement at its WAI wire Düsseldorf booth during wire Düsseldorf 2026, with visitors showing interest in Interwire 2027 and the Association’s expanding educational offerings.

The newly designed booth attracted a steady flow of attendees seeking information on upcoming events, training programs and membership opportunities.

WAI wire Düsseldorf booth draws strong interest

Visitors to the WAI wire Düsseldorf booth asked about Interwire 2027, as well as the Association’s growing portfolio of educational programs.

The booth served as a central point for industry professionals to learn more about WAI initiatives and connect with staff.

Education programs continue to expand

WAI Manager of Education John Markowski highlighted both current and upcoming video-based training programs.

Discussions also included opportunities for companies to contribute to future educational content, reflecting ongoing growth in WAI’s digital learning platform.

Membership and events drive engagement

WAI Project Manager Vanessa Lewis provided information on membership benefits and chapter activities.

Sales representatives Shannon Timme and Anna Bzowski presented the Interwire 2027 floor map to prospective exhibitors, supporting early planning for the event.

Strong response for publications and exhibits

The WAI wire Düsseldorf booth also generated significant interest in Wire Journal International, with more than 1,000 new subscribers signed up during the event.

In addition, sales staff reported active discussions with companies regarding available exhibition space for Interwire 2027.

Event underscores industry engagement

The success of the WAI wire Düsseldorf booth reflects continued interest in industry events, education and networking opportunities.

As Interwire 2027 approaches, engagement at international trade shows remains a key driver for participation and growth.

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