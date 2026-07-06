First Prysmian cable order for major U.S. transmission project comes after long wait

The first conductor order for Invenergy Transmission’s 800-mile Grain Belt Express HVDC project has been formally placed, marking the opening stage of a long-term supply agreement with Prysmian Group North America.

The June 2026 order comes more than seven years after the project secured unanimous regulatory approvals in Kansas and Missouri in 2019, underscoring the lengthy regulatory and permitting process often associated with major U.S. transmission projects.

Massive project will require thousands of miles of conductor

The Grain Belt Express project calls for up to 12,500 miles of overhead conductor through 2029.

The 800-mile HVDC transmission line will cross Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, adding 5,000 MW of transmission capacity to support manufacturing, electrification and growing power demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

The project will use more than 22 million ft of overhead conductor, including Prysmian’s E3X technology. The aluminum and steel used for the conductor will be sourced in the U.S., with manufacturing taking place at Prysmian’s Williamsport, Pennsylvania, facility.

“We are proud to have a part in this transformative project,” said Andrea Pirondini, president and CEO of Prysmian North America, who cited the company’s E3X technology and expanded Williamsport operations as important components of its U.S. transmission strategy.

Long-term order supported Pennsylvania plant expansion

The Grain Belt Express agreement has already influenced Prysmian’s domestic manufacturing investment.

With Invenergy guaranteeing a multi-year purchase through 2029, Prysmian invested $22.5 million to expand its Williamsport facility. The project added 51,000 sq ft and doubled the plant’s E3X manufacturing capacity.

The expansion also created 27 permanent jobs.

The investment illustrates the importance of long-term project visibility for cable and conductor manufacturers. Major transmission projects require significant production capacity, but manufacturers must often make capital investments years before the full volume of project orders is released.

Seven-year wait reflects transmission development challenges

The first order also highlights the long timelines facing major U.S. transmission infrastructure projects.

Although Grain Belt Express received unanimous regulatory approvals from Kansas and Missouri in 2019, the project later required additional approvals related to expanded delivery in those states and the timing of initial construction before Illinois regulatory approval.

Such delays have become a recurring challenge for large interstate transmission projects, where permitting, regulatory proceedings and changes in project scope can extend development timelines for years.

Domestic conductor capacity becomes increasingly important

Grain Belt Express also reflects the growing emphasis on U.S.-made materials for major infrastructure projects.

As transmission investment accelerates to support grid modernization, manufacturing growth, electrification and data center development, domestic production capacity for conductor and other critical grid components is becoming increasingly important.

For wire and cable manufacturers, the project demonstrates how large, long-term transmission programs can support plant expansions and capacity investments—but also how many years may pass between regulatory approval and the first significant production order.

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