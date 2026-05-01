Interwire Points Meeting 2026 shows strong growth in exhibition space

The Wire Association International reported that the Interwire Points Meeting 2026 delivered strong participation, with exhibition space assignments increasing significantly compared to the previous cycle.

The meeting, held March 26 at WAI’s office in Madison, plays a key role in determining booth selection order for Interwire 2027.

Interwire Points Meeting 2026 drives booth allocation

The Interwire Points Meeting 2026 assigned approximately 76,800 sq ft of exhibition space to 152 companies.

Exhibitors accumulate points over time, which determine their priority in selecting booth locations for the show floor.

Participation increases nearly 20%

The total exhibition space assigned represents a 19% increase compared to the 2025 Points Meeting, reflecting growing interest in the event.

WAI President David Fisher said the increase signals both the importance of the show and a positive outlook for the wire and cable industry.

Event supported by industry volunteers

The meeting was supported by volunteers including Mike Mathiasen and Joe Snee, who helped facilitate the booth allocation process.

Their participation underscores the collaborative nature of WAI’s event planning and member engagement.

Additional sales support floor plan growth

Following the Points Meeting, remaining booth space is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional sales activity at wire 2026 contributed to the current floor plan, with approximately 8,100 sq ft sold to 18 companies during that event.

Interwire 2027 continues to build momentum

With Interwire 2027 scheduled for May 4–6, continued demand may lead to further expansion of the exhibition floor.

The Interwire Points Meeting 2026 provides an early indicator of strong participation and ongoing industry engagement.

For more information, please visit interwire27.com

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