 ​US Wire Rod Manufacturers Call for Investigation into Subsidies on Algerian Imports 

A group of American wire rod manufacturers has lodged a petition, seeking the imposition of countervailing duties on carbon and alloy steel wire rod imports from Algeria. The petition, which was submitted on April 6, claims that Algerian manufacturers are reaping the benefits of numerous government subsidies, thereby distorting the conditions of the US market.

The petitioners comprise Charter Steel, Commercial Metals Co., Liberty Steel USA, Nucor, and Optimus Steel. The document they have submitted contends that Algeria’s investment law, tax exemptions, energy discounts, and other state-supported programs offer countervailable advantages. Furthermore, it alleges that Chinese state entities are providing transnational subsidies to Algerian mills.

Since Algeria is not a member of the World Trade Organization, the case will proceed without any injury test from the International Trade Commission. This leaves the responsibility to the Commerce Department to ascertain the levels of subsidy and impose duties if deemed necessary.

The report was penned by Laura Miller, a seasoned reporter and editor for Steel Market Update. Miller has held a variety of editorial roles within steel industry publications, associations, and mills since 2007, and joined the SMU team in 2022. She is a member of the Association of Women in the Metal Industries and a past-president of the AWMI Pittsburgh Chapter. Miller earned her BA in Latin American Studies from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.