WAI Southeast Chapter sets Oct. 15 golf tournament at Rock Barn

The WAI Southeast Chapter will hold its annual Golf Tournament on Oct. 15 at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover, N.C., continuing a tradition at the venue that began in 2010.

Rock Barn offers 36 holes of golf. Its public-access Tom Jackson Course was ranked No. 5 in North Carolina for 2024 by GolfPass.

Last year, 116 golfers attended, the largest turnout since pre-COVID and a strong indicator of the chapter’s growth. The winning foursome included Steve Zande of Service Thread and Paul McConnell, Robert Kidd and Patrick Noble of CommScope, who finished at 14 under par.

Sponsorship opportunities are available during the registration process. Players are encouraged to bring additional prizes to donate on behalf of their companies.

Registration includes greens fees, cart, lunch, reception and dinner program. Non-golfers may register for the dinner and networking program.

Related stories on Wirenet: