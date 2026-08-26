Record turnout for Midwest Chapter annual golf tournament

On July 30, the Midwest Chapter held its annual golf tournament at White Pines Golf Club, attracting a record 132 golfers, up from 86 last year and 69 in 2023. Returning to White Pines for the second consecutive year, the event welcomed a strong turnout for golf, networking, and camaraderie.

The day began with complimentary breakfast and time on the driving range. Play started with a 9 a.m. shotgun, followed by a 3 p.m. networking reception, dinner, and awards ceremony.

Overall, first place and second place both finished 14 under par. Per course rules, the tiebreaker goes to the last team to have scored a birdie. The win went to the team of Kelley Stone, Dan Borst, Fabian Arias, and Ricardo Magana of Lake Cable. Second place went to Matt Bosler, Nicolas Pelligrino, Asa Garland, and Matt Zumm, also of Lake Cable. Third place, at 11 under par, went to Joey Mandel, John Mintun, Nick Pigott, and Logan Gibbs of Tri Star Metals.

On-course contests kept the competition lively. Closest to the pin winners included Fabian Arias, Andrew Heinen, and David Aranda. Most accurate drive was won by Kelley Stone. Longest drive was won by Brock Braun, Luke Peterson, and Doug Winter.

Players dug deep for the raffle, raising more than $2,500 for the Midwest Chapter scholarship program. The grand prize—a Weber Q 1200 Portable Propane Gas Grill and a $100 gift card to Chicago Steak Company—was won by Andrew Heinen of Tempo Global Resources.

Sponsors included Arkema Inc., Avient, Benvic, Charter Steel, Chase Corporation, Chief Supply Inc., GEON Performance Solutions, George Evans Corporation, Industrial Wire & Cable Corp, International Wire, Lake Cable, Lake Copper Conductors, M. Holland Co., Mico Wire & Bar, LLC, OTECH Corporation, SACO AEI Polymers, SDI Lafarga Copperworks, Sikora, Teknor Apex, Three D Metals, Inc., Ulbrich, USM, Inc., and Worth Steel.

The chapter thanked Lake Cable for supporting the event, particularly Jack Rosenthal, director of purchasing, whose promotion helped drive attendance and overall success. Rosenthal said it was “Great golf, better friends, and a beautiful day for an amazing cause.”

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