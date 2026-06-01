Wire cable people moves – June 2026 highlight leadership transitions

Recent wire cable people moves for June 2026 include executive appointments, promotions and leadership changes across wire manufacturing, steel distribution and engineered materials sectors.

The updates reflect continued investment in leadership and business development throughout the global wire and cable industry.

Wire cable people moves – June 2026 include major CEO appointments

Olivier Biebuyck has been appointed CEO of Bekaert and joined the company’s board of directors.

He joins from ESAB Corporation, where he led the fabrication technology platform after earlier overseeing filler metals operations and acquisition integration efforts.

Biebuyck succeeds Yves Kerstens, who stepped down from both the CEO role and the board.

Sales leadership expands at Kris-Tech Wire

Joe Moore has been named vice president of sales at Kris-Tech Wire.

Moore brings more than two decades of manufacturing and sales experience, including work in industrial automation and industrial networking sectors supporting energy, transportation and renewable markets.

Beta Steel adds business development expertise

Todd Budisak has joined Beta Steel LLC as business development manager.

His background includes sales and customer relationship roles at Kreher Steel Co., Republic Steel and other steel supply organizations.

Rogers Corporation names new president and CEO

Ali El-Haj has been appointed president and CEO of Rogers Corporation and joined the company’s board.

El-Haj previously led Techniplas and held leadership positions at CAP-CON Automotive Technologies and ARC Automotive, bringing more than 30 years of international manufacturing experience.

Leadership changes reflect continued industry growth

The wire cable people moves – June 2026 demonstrate ongoing focus on operational leadership, technical expertise and market expansion across industrial sectors tied to wire, cable and advanced materials.

As infrastructure, electrification and manufacturing investment continue, experienced leadership remains critical to supporting growth and innovation.

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