Wire and cable industry people moves highlight leadership changes

Several wire and cable industry people moves have been announced, reflecting leadership changes and continued growth across manufacturing, distribution and offshore energy sectors.

The latest appointments and promotions highlight expanding global operations, technical expertise and strategic development across multiple companies.

Wire and cable industry people moves span global companies

Alex Casanovas has joined Mikrotek Machines Limited as joint managing director.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in precision diamond tooling and dies, most recently with Esteves Group, where he held senior leadership roles including group sales and marketing director and managing director of Esteves-DWD Shanghai. At Mikrotek, he will support international expansion alongside founder B. Kamal Babu.

Promotions strengthen operational leadership

Nathan Tallman has been promoted to chief operating officer of Metro Wire & Cable Corporation.

Since joining the company in 2012, he has held multiple leadership roles, most recently as vice president, overseeing operations and contributing to growth and market expansion.

Offshore sector sees executive appointment

JDR Cable Systems has named Jonathan Knott as deputy CEO, a newly created role supporting international growth.

Knott brings extensive experience in global trade and diplomacy, including roles as HM Trade Commissioner for Latin America and ambassadorial positions in Europe. His appointment reflects JDR’s focus on expanding global partnerships and market reach.

Sales leadership additions in wire and strand markets

Steve Jackson has joined National Strand Products as regional sales manager.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in wire, strand and infrastructure product sales, including previous roles with Chase Corporation and Bekaert Corporation.

Quality leadership appointment supports compliance

Serina Damesworth has been named director of quality at Century Fasteners Corp.

With 25 years of experience, she previously served in senior quality roles at TestEquity LLC and Hisco Inc.. Her background includes multiple ASQ certifications and expertise in quality management and auditing standards.

Leadership changes reflect industry growth

These wire and cable industry people moves demonstrate continued investment in leadership across key segments, including manufacturing, distribution, offshore energy and industrial supply.

As companies expand globally and adapt to evolving market demands, experienced leadership remains critical to driving operational excellence and long-term success.

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