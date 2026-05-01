Wire and cable industry people moves highlight leadership transitions

Recent wire and cable industry people moves reflect leadership transitions, promotions and new appointments across manufacturing, distribution and materials sectors.

These updates underscore ongoing investment in talent and operational leadership as companies expand capabilities and adapt to evolving market demands.

Leadership changes and appointments across the industry

Robert Wild has retired as president and CEO of Niehoff Endex North America after a 36-year career with the Niehoff organization. He is succeeded by Andy Zinner, who brings extensive leadership experience from prior roles in the wire and cable sector.

T.J. Quinn has been promoted to director of sales – power grid at Copperweld, where he will lead sales strategy and growth initiatives in utility and grid modernization markets.

Sales and business development roles expand

Michelle Dinkel has joined TiniFiber as regional sales manager, bringing experience in connectivity and data infrastructure markets.

Steven Kenney has been named sales and marketing manager at Burton Wire & Cable, supporting new business development and customer engagement.

Executive leadership strengthens operations

Matt Miller has been appointed president of Agave Wire Ltd. and Interstate Wire Co., where he will oversee growth strategies across both organizations.

Renee Havrilla has been named CEO of Aurora Material Solutions, bringing experience in global operations and materials innovation.

Technical and manufacturing expertise added

Peter Borman has been appointed high-voltage cable design and development director at Prysmian, focusing on advanced power cable technologies.

Bill Locey has joined Hueson Wire & Cable as manufacturing manager, bringing decades of experience in production and quality systems.

Industry reflects continued talent investment

These wire and cable industry people moves highlight the sector’s focus on leadership development, operational excellence and technical expertise.

As companies pursue growth in electrification, infrastructure and advanced materials, experienced professionals remain central to driving innovation and competitiveness.

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