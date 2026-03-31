WAI HSE HR committees expand member engagement opportunities

The Wire Association International (WAI) has announced the formation of new WAI HSE HR committees, creating additional opportunities for members to collaborate on key industry priorities.

The new committees—focused on Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) and Human Resources (HR)—are part of WAI’s ongoing effort to strengthen member engagement and provide platforms for knowledge sharing across the global wire and cable industry.

WAI HSE HR committees address industry priorities

The Health, Safety & Environment Committee will focus on advancing safe, responsible and sustainable practices throughout the industry.

Members will have the opportunity to discuss workplace safety, environmental stewardship, regulatory developments and operational risk management, while sharing practical solutions and best practices.

The Human Resources Committee will address workforce-related topics, including talent recruitment and retention, employee engagement, leadership development and evolving HR strategies.

Committees support collaboration and knowledge sharing

WAI committees play a key role in connecting professionals from across the wire and cable sector. They provide a forum for exchanging ideas, offering input on programs and resources, and helping guide the Association’s initiatives.

Participation also allows members to build relationships, contribute expertise and stay informed on industry developments.

New groups in early formation stages

The WAI HSE HR committees are currently in the early stages of development, with WAI inviting members to express interest in participating.

Once a core group is established, the Association plans to host introductory calls for each committee. These sessions will outline objectives, explore potential activities and gather feedback to help shape the direction of each group.

Existing committees continue to support WAI initiatives

In addition to the new committees, WAI continues to offer several established groups that support different areas of its work.

These include the Education Committee, which helps guide training programs and technical resources; the Membership Committee, which focuses on engagement and growth; and the Paper Awards Committee, which recognizes outstanding technical contributions.

Together, these committees provide members with multiple ways to engage, collaborate and contribute to the advancement of the wire and cable industry.

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